Head-To-Head Analysis: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) & Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs -27.54% -46.91% -21.40%

This table compares Cadre and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs $84.68 million 17.70 -$38.12 million ($1.35) -46.24

Cadre has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadre and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.36%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Cadre.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadre beats Establishment Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

