Henry O. Gosebruch Sells 15,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

