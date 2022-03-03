BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Virginia National Bankshares worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $185.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

