ISS A/S (OTC:ISFFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

ISS A/S (OTC:ISFFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ISFFF stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.