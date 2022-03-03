BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tile Shop worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

OTCMKTS TTSH opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $335.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Tile Shop (Get Rating)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.