Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 120

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

