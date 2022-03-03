BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,617 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Esquire Financial worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,469,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESQ opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $256.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

