Susan R. Salka Sells 22,475 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AMN opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.97.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

