Veronique Lecault Buys 230,789 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of -1.42.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.