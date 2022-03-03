Veronique Lecault Buys 230,789 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of -1.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $8,379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

