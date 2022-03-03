Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Eisai from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Eisai stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. Eisai has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

