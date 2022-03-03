CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CIMDF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile
