CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIMDF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property, and secured personal loans; unsecured personal and motor vehicle financing; credit cards and deposits; and wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, and internet banking services to individual customers.

