BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.00% of LightPath Technologies worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LightPath Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.