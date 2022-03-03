Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.33.

DNNGY stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $56.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

