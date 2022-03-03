Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

