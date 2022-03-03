Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,870 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,153,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

