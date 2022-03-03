Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

GNTY stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $435.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

