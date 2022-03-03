David B. Edelson Sells 13,200 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AN opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.