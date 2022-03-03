David B. Edelson Sells 13,200 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:AN opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.