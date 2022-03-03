Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lucira Health worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 364.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LHDX opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

