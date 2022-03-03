BlackRock Inc. Buys 20,107 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 12,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $76,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $77,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,074 shares of company stock valued at $449,261 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

LiqTech International Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.