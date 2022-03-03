KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.99% of KLX Energy Services worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.49. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $46,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

KLX Energy Services Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

