Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,063 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of York Water worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 7,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of York Water by 104,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $584.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

