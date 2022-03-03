Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 179,045 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of MEI Pharma worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEIP. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 202,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.