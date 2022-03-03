Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,146 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth $219,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $497.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

About First Community Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.