Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,578 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

