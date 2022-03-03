Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.93

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 352791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Cormark upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

