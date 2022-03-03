Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ACQR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Independence has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 64,960.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

