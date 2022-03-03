Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.03

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 81692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.20 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Frontline by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Frontline by 229.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

