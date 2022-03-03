Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,091.00

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,091 ($14.64) and last traded at GBX 1,091.50 ($14.65), with a volume of 1123469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136.50 ($15.25).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.06) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.63) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($22.21) price target on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.15) price target on Prudential in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,734.83 ($23.28).

The company has a market cap of £31.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,242.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,365.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

