Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 247.3% from the January 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on APVO shares. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.