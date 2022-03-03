Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 247.3% from the January 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $39.27.
Several analysts have weighed in on APVO shares. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
