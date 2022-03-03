Societe Generale Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Buy

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $309.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $306.00. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

Workday stock opened at $248.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average of $262.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,760.20, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,640 shares of company stock valued at $110,386,791. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Workday by 45.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 13.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 54.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

