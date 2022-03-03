Mizuho Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $248.39 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,760.20, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $475,399.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,640 shares of company stock worth $110,386,791. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Workday by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

