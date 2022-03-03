CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

