Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

