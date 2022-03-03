Barclays Raises Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €36.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bouygues from €44.00 ($49.44) to €43.00 ($48.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bouygues from €47.00 ($52.81) to €48.00 ($53.93) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $35.22 on Monday. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

