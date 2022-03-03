JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 710

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.50.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $38.82 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.