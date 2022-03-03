GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Head-To-Head Comparison

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GoDaddy and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 6.35% -805.65% 3.30% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.64 $242.30 million $1.43 58.06 Samsara N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GoDaddy and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 5 1 2.70 Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

GoDaddy currently has a consensus target price of $98.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 81.91%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than GoDaddy.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

