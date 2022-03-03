Scotiabank Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FRRPF stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.