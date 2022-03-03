CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Brookline Capital Acquisition

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition from $7.20 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 256.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.
NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13.
About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
