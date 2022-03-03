CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Brookline Capital Acquisition

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition from $7.20 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 256.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

