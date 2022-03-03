Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Curis stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Curis has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $12,418,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 2,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

