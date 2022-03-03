CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “
CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 million and a P/E ratio of -84.61. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $23.49.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.
