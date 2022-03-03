ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ITTOY opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

