Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEJHY opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Meiji has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Get Meiji alerts:

Meiji Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.