Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of BPMC opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

