Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target Raised to €12.60 at Citigroup

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from €12.10 ($13.60) to €12.60 ($14.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $42.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.22%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

