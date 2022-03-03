Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

