Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SSIC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a business development company. It formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike Investment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

