TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TASK. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,981,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

