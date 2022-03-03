Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.75. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.