Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $29,888.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 110,628 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 394,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.