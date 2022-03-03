Raymond James Cuts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $34.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Veracyte stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

